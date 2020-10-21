She Praises Fans, Fellow Artists and CMT for Making Her Feel So Loved

On Wednesday evening (Oct. 21), just hours before the 2020 CMT Music Awards got off to a big, big start, the list of nominees for the Video of the Year got smaller and smaller.

It had all started with 14 nominees:

Ashley McBryde’s “One Night Standards”

Blanco Brown’s “The Git Up”

Carrie Underwood’s “Drinking Alone”

Dan + Shay’s “I Should Probably Go To Bed”

Keith Urban’s “Polaroid”

Kelsea Ballerini’s “homecoming queen?”

Little Big Town’s “Sugar Coat”

Luke Combs’ “Beer Never Broke My Heart”

Miranda Lambert’s “Bluebird”

Old Dominion’s “Some People Do”

Sam Hunt’s “Hard To Forget”

Tanya Tucker’s “Bring My Flowers Now”

The Chicks’ “Gaslighter”

Thomas Rhett’s “Remember You Young”

Then the fans voted, and narrowed the list down to six finalists:

Carrie Underwood’s “Drinking Alone”

Keith Urban’s “Polaroid”

Kelsea Ballerini’s “homecoming queen?”

Luke Combs’ “Beer Never Broke My Heart”

Miranda Lambert’s “Bluebird”

Tanya Tucker’s “Bring My Flowers Now”

And then there were three:

Carrie Underwood’s “Drinking Alone”

Keith Urban’s “Polaroid”

Tanya Tucker’s “Bring My Flowers Now”

Ultimately, after all the fan votes were in during Wednesday night’s (Oct. 21) show, Carrie Underwood’s “Drinking Alone” was declared the winner. The video also won Female Video of the Year earlier in the show.

“Oh my gosh. Thank you so much. Wow, fans. You guys never cease to amaze me at how hard you work. I’ve seen you guys throwing Twitter parties and doing your thing and voting. This one is really all about you guys. Especially because, again, we haven’t been together, but I just feel so loved.

“This (show) was something so fun for us to be able to visually bring our songs to life, so thank you for all the support and all the fans. We all feel loved. It’s all about the love.”

