The Absolute Seven Best Moments of the 2020 CMT Music Awards

Just about ten minutes into Wednesday night’s (Oct. 21) 2020 CMT Music Awards, things started getting really memorable really fast. Luke Combs shotgunned a beer from Kix Brooks. Musicians were wearing masks. And socially distanced fans were watching it go down from the bank along the Cumberland River in downtown Nashville. It was appropriately unprecedented.

Then came the awards and the offstage acceptance speeches.

1. One of the first artists of the night to win a CMT Music Award was Dan + Shay.

When the duo’s video for “I Should Probably Go To Bed” won the Duo Video of the Year award, they were gracious and grateful, as usual. “Thank you, CMT. Thank you so much for being in our corner since day one. It truly means the world,” Dan Smyers said. “To our fans: thank you so much for continuing to support us. You guys change our lives every single day.” Shay Mooney added to that by telling the fans, “We would not be where we are without you guys. And to our families, thank you for supporting and inspiring our music. And it’s amazing to get to do music with my best friend.”

