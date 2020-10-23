Here’s How CMT Will Celebrate Vote Early Day on Saturday, Oct. 24

On Saturday, October 24, CMT will celebrate Vote Early Day, the first-ever nonpartisan civic holiday dedicated to helping Americans learn about their options to vote early, no matter what side of the aisle they sit on, with both digital and on-the-ground activations across Nashville.
The CMT Hometown Vote-athon will be a full day (12-hour) music video marathon, interspersed with country music artists emphasizing to the country music community the connection between voting and the direct effect it has on one’s hometown. The event will be broadcast on CMT’s YouTube channel as an all-day tune-in opportunity.