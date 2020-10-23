Here’s How CMT Will Celebrate Vote Early Day on Saturday, Oct. 24

</noscript> </div>

The Hometown Vote-athon will draw a direct line between patriotism and voting, ensuring that country music has a voice in this historic cultural moment and offers a safe space for viewers without judgment or partisanship. In addition, the event will aim to increase voter participation and turnout in the election, and reduce lines on Election Day in order to ensure all voters can cast their ballots as safely and securely as possible.

This digital Vote-athon is also coupled with an on-the-ground moving billboard that has traversed Nashville since the day of the CMT Music Awards Wednesday, and will continue to move around town through Vote Early Day, stopping at some point near CMT’s Vote Early Day public art, which will be on display at Shelby Park on Saturday at Shelby Avenue & South 20th Street.

Through these unprecedented activations, CMT is engaging its fans both in and outside of Nashville on the importance of voting early and safely in the 2020 election.

Join us on Saturday to celebrate #VoteEarlyDay and make your plan to vote early at VoteForYourLife.com.