Here’s How CMT Will Celebrate Vote Early Day on Saturday, Oct. 24

On Saturday, October 24, CMT will celebrate Vote Early Day, the first-ever nonpartisan civic holiday dedicated to helping Americans learn about their options to vote early, no matter what side of the aisle they sit on, with both digital and on-the-ground activations across Nashville.

The CMT Hometown Vote-athon will be a full day (12-hour) music video marathon, interspersed with country music artists emphasizing to the country music community the connection between voting and the direct effect it has on one’s hometown. The event will be broadcast on CMT’s YouTube channel as an all-day tune-in opportunity.



Confirmed artists include: Ashley Cooke, Brooke Eden, Cassadee Pope, Charlie Worsham, Devin Dawson, Everette, Gabby Barrett, Hailey Whitters, Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson, Mickey Guyton, Midland, Nicolle Galyon, Parmalee, Payton Smith, Rachel Wammack, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Reba, Runaway June, Russell Dickerson, Shy Carter, The Band Perry, Tiera, Track 45, and Trea Landon. These artists will encourage fans to think about important issues and how that is connected to who sits in government, from the local school board to their mayor to their president.

The Hometown Vote-athon will draw a direct line between patriotism and voting, ensuring that country music has a voice in this historic cultural moment and offers a safe space for viewers without judgment or partisanship. In addition, the event will aim to increase voter participation and turnout in the election, and reduce lines on Election Day in order to ensure all voters can cast their ballots as safely and securely as possible.

This digital Vote-athon is also coupled with an on-the-ground moving billboard that has traversed Nashville since the day of the CMT Music Awards Wednesday, and will continue to move around town through Vote Early Day, stopping at some point near CMT’s Vote Early Day public art, which will be on display at Shelby Park on Saturday at Shelby Avenue & South 20th Street.

Through these unprecedented activations, CMT is engaging its fans both in and outside of Nashville on the importance of voting early and safely in the 2020 election.

Join us on Saturday to celebrate #VoteEarlyDay and make your plan to vote early at VoteForYourLife.com.