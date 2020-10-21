Watch: Sam Hunt Performs “Hard to Forget” at the 2020 CMT Music Awards

Country star Sam Hunt delivers one of the biggest hits of his career with an electrifying performance of his No. 1 single, “Hard to Forget” at the 2020 CMT Music Awards.



Hunt received nominations in three categories this year: Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year ("Hard to Forget"), and CMT Performance of the Year (From CMT Artists of the Year: "Fancy").




