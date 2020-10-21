Music

Watch: Luke Combs + Brooks & Dunn Perform “1, 2 Many” at the 2020 CMT Music Awards

His nominations include Video of the Year
Country superstar Luke Combs and his good buddies Brooks & Dunn reunite in downtown Nashville for this fun-loving performance of “1, 2 Many” for the 2020 CMT Music Awards.

