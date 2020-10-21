His nominations include Video of the Year

Watch: Luke Combs + Brooks & Dunn Perform “1, 2 Many” at the 2020 CMT Music Awards

Country superstar Luke Combs and his good buddies Brooks & Dunn reunite in downtown Nashville for this fun-loving performance of “1, 2 Many” for the 2020 CMT Music Awards.



Combs racked up nominations in three categories this year: Video of the Year ("Beer Never Broke My Heart"), Male Video of the Year ("Even Though I'm Leaving"), and CMT Performance of the Year (From CMT Crossroads: Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs – "Brand New Man").




