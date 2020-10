She earned a nomination for "The Bones"

Watch: Maren Morris Performs “To Hell and Back” at the 2020 CMT Music Awards

One of country music’s most poetic songwriters, Maren Morris offers an acoustic rendition of “To Hell and Back” for the 2020 CMT Music Awards.

Morris received a nomination in the Female Video of the Year category with “The Bones.” Enjoy her performance of “To Hell and Back” below.