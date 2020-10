With the swagger of a rock ’n’ roll star, Ashley McBryde ignited the stage with her fiery new track, “Martha Divine,” for the 2020 CMT Music Awards. As her band members blasted through the performance, McBryde held center stage illuminated in a red glow.



McBryde received nominations for Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year (“One Night Standards”) CMT Performance of the Year (From CMT Artists of the Year: Ashley McBryde – “One Night Standards”). She also co-hosted the show with Kane Brown and entertainer Sarah Hyland.