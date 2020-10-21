Watch: Morgan Wallen Performs “Chasin’ You” at the 2020 CMT Music Awards

You might say Morgan Wallen is an underground favorite, as he performs “Chasin’ You” inside the beautifully illuminated Ruskin Cave, located about an hour west of Nashville.



A Tennessee native himself, Wallen received a nomination this year for Male Video of the Year for “Chasin’ You (Dream Version).” Enjoy his heartfelt performance of the No. 1 single on the 2020 CMT Music Awards. .@MorganWallen blessing us with this "Chasin' You" performance 💫 #CMTMusicAwards pic.twitter.com/AKyS1OzSKj — CMT (@CMT) October 22, 2020 CMT.com Staff Embedded from www.youtube.com



