Watch: Dan + Shay Perform “I Should Probably Go to Bed” at the 2020 CMT Music Awards

Dan + Shay made the most of their surroundings at the Estate at Cherokee Dock, catching a number of interesting visual angles for a dazzling performance of “I Should Probably Go to Bed” on the 2020 CMT Music Awards. Interesting side note: The property is the former home of Reba McEntire, who’s certainly no stranger to awards herself.

Congratulations, also, go to Dan + Shay for winning Duo Video of the Year for “I Should Probably Go to Bed.” Enjoy this exclusive performance from the 2020 CMT Music Awards.





