He sings his newest single on an outdoor stage at Bicentennial Mall in Nashville.

When it comes to sweet love songs, country fans can always count on Kane Brown. Along with co-hosting the 2020 CMT Music Awards, the crossover star shared his heartfelt, full-band performance of “Worship You” from an outdoor stage at Bicentennial Mall in downtown Nashville.



Especially poignant now that he’s married with an infant daughter, “Worship You” was written by Kane Brown, Alexander Izquierdo, Ryan Vojtesak and Matt McGinn. Brown sang the new single — his latest from the Mixtape, Vol. 1 EP — on television for the first time during the 2020 CMT Music Awards.