Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus provided perhaps the most eye-catching performance on the 2020 CMT Music Awards, with both singers offering a sparkling wardrobe and charismatic stage presence. Their dazzling new duet, “This Is Us,” conveys all the emotions of love, especially with their powerful voices joining together.



Jimmie Allen has already scored a couple of No. 1 hits, namely “Best Shot” and “Make Me Want To,” although this is Noah Cyrus’ first foray into country music. Of course, she’s seen her dad Billy Ray Cyrus and sister Miley Cyrus make their distinctive mark on the genre over the years.

Enjoy this rendition of “This Is Us” filmed at Bicentennial Mall in Nashville for the 2020 CMT Music Awards.