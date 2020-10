Shania Twain’s “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?” was released more than 25 years ago, but on Wednesday night’s (Oct. 21) 2020 CMT Music Awards, she made it feel brand new. That’s the power of a timeless song. Twain performed on the show from the Swiss museum dedicated to Charlie Chaplin in Corsier-sur-Vevey, Switzerland. As you can see, Twain had the place to herself and made herself right at home in the space.