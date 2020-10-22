Watch: Luke Bryan Performs “What She Wants Tonight” at the 2020 CMT Music Awards

Luke Bryan took us all out the barn on Wednesday night (Oct. 21) to sing his 2019 smash “What She Wants Tonight” at the 2020 CMT Music Awards. He performed the song on the stunning lawn of the Barn at Sycamore Farms in Arrington, about 25 miles south of downtown Nashville. He was backed by his full (but socially distanced) band, and the farm-after-sundown setting was the perfect backdrop for the intimate song.

Earlier in the show, Bryan won the CMT Music Award for Male Video of the Year for "One Margarita."






