There’s a smokey little bar in L.A. that — even just for one night — felt just like a Nashville honky-tonk on Lower Broadway. At least, that’s how it looked when Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey showed up there to perform their crossover collaboration “the other girl.” The country star and pop powerhouse co-wrote the cheater-meets-cheated song with Ross Copperman and Shane McAnally.