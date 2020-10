If it’s true that all the world’s a stage, Little Big Town took that to heart on Wednesday night (Oct. 21) when they performed their latest single “Wine, Beer, Whiskey” inside a literal cave in Dickson, Tennessee, about an hour west of Nashville. Ruskin Cave is considered a natural wonder, which made for a wonderfully earthy setting for the quartet, their backing band, their brass section and the spectacular light show on display behind the cave’s stage.