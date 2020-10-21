The Video of the Year award goes to....

See the Winner’s List for the 2020 CMT Music Awards

Who’s winning at the 2020 CMT Music Awards? Take a look at our list of nominees and we’ll be updating throughout the night.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde – “One Night Standards”

Blanco Brown – “The Git Up”

Carrie Underwood – “Drinking Alone”

Dan + Shay – “I Should Probably Go To Bed”

Keith Urban – “Polaroid”

Kelsea Ballerini – “homecoming queen?”

Little Big Town – “Sugar Coat”

Luke Combs – “Beer Never Broke My Heart”

Miranda Lambert – “Bluebird”

Old Dominion – “Some People Do”

Sam Hunt – “Hard To Forget”

Tanya Tucker – “Bring My Flowers Now”

The Chicks -“Gaslighter”

Thomas Rhett – “Remember You Young”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde – “One Night Standards”

Carrie Underwood – “Drinking Alone”

Gabby Barrett – “I Hope”

Kelsea Ballerini – “homecoming queen?”

Maren Morris – “The Bones”

Miranda Lambert – “Bluebird”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean – “Got What I Got”

Luke Bryan – “One Margarita”

Luke Combs – “Even Though I’m Leaving”

Morgan Wallen – “Chasin’ You (Dream Video)”

Sam Hunt – “Hard To Forget”

Thomas Rhett – “Remember You Young”

GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Lady A – “Champagne Night”

Little Big Town – “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

Midland – “Cheatin’ Songs (Live From the Palomino)”

Old Dominion – “One Man Band”

The Chicks – “Gaslighter”

The Highwomen – “Crowded Table”

DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne – “All Night (Studio Performance)”

Dan + Shay – “I Should Probably Go To Bed”

Florida Georgia Line – “Blessings”

LOCASH – “One Big Country Song”

Maddie & Tae – “Die From A Broken Heart”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Blanco Brown – “The Git Up”

Caylee Hammack – “Family Tree”

Gabby Barrett – “I Hope”

Ingrid Andress – “More Hearts Than Mine”

Riley Green – “I Wish Grandpas Never Died”

Travis Denning – “After a Few”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani – “Nobody But You”

Carly Pearce and Lee Brice – “I Hope You’re Happy Now”

Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber – “10,000 Hours”

Kane Brown featuring Nelly – “Cool Again”

Marshmello and Kane Brown – “One Thing Right”

Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi – “Beer Can’t Fix”

QUARANTINE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

.@GrangerSmith ✨literally✨ brought the house down this year. Congrats on your Quarantine Video of the Year win! #CMTawards pic.twitter.com/6QpL1pLLR6 — CMT (@CMT) October 21, 2020

Big & Rich – “Stay Home”

Brad Paisley – “No I In Beer”

Carly Pearce – “It Won’t Always Be Like This (The Social Distance Sessions)”

Charlie Worsham ft. Billy Justineau, Molly Tuttle, Rachel Loy, Jillian Jacqueline, Tucker Wilson, Stephen Wilson Jr., Leigh Nash, Fancy Hagood, Lucie Silvas, John Osborne & Sadler Vaden – “With A Little Help From My Friends” (Beatles Cover)

Dave Haywood (of Lady A) & Kelli Haywood – “Just Another Day In Quarantine”

Dolly Parton – “When Life Is Good Again”

Granger Smith – “DON’T COUGH ON ME!”

Luke Combs – “Six Feet Apart”

Tenille Townes ft. Abby Anderson, Kassi Ashton, Keelan Donovan, Alex Hall, Adam Hambrick & Caylee Hammack – “Lean On Me” (Bill Withers Cover)

Thomas Rhett ft. Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin & Keith Urban – “Be A Light” (Fan Video)

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde – “One Night Standards” – from CMT Artists of the Year

Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs – “Brand New Man” – from CMT Crossroads

Chris Young – “Drowning” – from CMT Artists of the Year

Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini – “Graveyard” – from CMT Crossroads

Sam Hunt – “Fancy” – from CMT Artists of the Year

Sheryl Crow and Chris Stapleton – “Tell Me When It’s Over” – from CMT Crossroads