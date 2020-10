With the swagger of a rock ’n’ roll star, Ashley McBryde lit up the 2020 CMT Music Awards with an electrifying performance of “Martha Divine.” A gifted songwriter who’s earned the respect of her peers as well as traditional country fans, McBryde competed this year for three awards and even co-hosted the show.

Take a look at this exclusive performance of “Martha Divine,” from the Arkansas native’s acclaimed new album, One Night Standards.