Gabrielle Mooney Gathers Her Family for “Come On In”

Probably the fact my actual family are in the video! My sister Erica and I always joke about how I force her to be in absolutely everything I do, and it’s true. This was the first time my nieces and nephew (Erica’s kids) have been a part of a project of mine, and seeing them so excited made it so special. I’ll never forget the looks on their faces when they found out they were going to be starring in my vid. Most amazing day ever.

How does the video bring your song to life?

I think it’s pretty cool that it’s filmed in Arkansas on the same farm I wrote this song about. A picture says a million words, but the video gives you the experience. “Trippin’ over work boots” came from my Dad owning a construction company and always taking them off at the back door. My mom making beans and cornbread just about every week, and it was ALWAYS amazing.

Going to church three times a week to make sure we were consistently having “fellowship” with the Lord. Backroads that will quite literally take you to out of state if you’re not careful. (Another story, another time if you’d like to know about when my parents had the sheriffs looking for me on my four wheeler.) The whole video is my family and where I’m from in a few minutes.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I won’t lie, I’m the “edgy” one of the family. Although if Erica didn’t get married I’m pretty sure we woulda gotten matching sleeve tattoos of a wolf and moon and stuff. (Sorry Cody ur wife is very influenced by me in these matters.) Here I am with piercings, tattoos, southern rock, rock, mostly black clothes…but then you go to where I grew up and it’s definitely not what one would’ve expected. It’s the place that built me. It’s important for the one you’re with to see that.

My mom is the SWEETEST southern woman ever. Come over and she will make sure you’re fed and ask if you know Jesus. My dad owns a construction company and even though he’s the boss he still sweeps floors. Jesus, hard work, and family are the things my parents value most in a partner for me. So it’s really not a question if my family likes the dude. It’s if the dude can show them he can hang with those standards. I feel like it’s such a make-or-break moment meeting the family. And give your parents some credit! They just want the best for you. Dad just wants a man that will love you like he does, and mama just wants a man that will love Jesus like she does.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

INSANE. I cried. Erica cried. Parents cried. Shay and Hannah cried. Running Bear films did this video. The whole team is absolutely incredible and it was a dream to work with them. They captured us exactly as we are with each other and it’s so special. Just saying all of this makes me wanna cry again! Ha ha!