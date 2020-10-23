Music

Gabrielle Mooney Gathers Her Family for “Come On In”

"It’s filmed in Arkansas on the same farm I wrote this song about," she says.
Gabrielle Mooney invites listeners to take a closer look at her Arkansas roots in her newest music video, “Come on In.” She also gathers numerous family members for the project, which shines a light on her Southern raising. From awkward dinners with a new boyfriend to embracing the wide open spaces of farm life, “Come On In” feels like a snapshot of her life.

Take a look at “Come On In” by Gabrielle Mooney (who happens to be a sister of Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney), then read our interview below the player.

