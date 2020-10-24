Music

The Country Music Community Remembers Jerry Jeff Walker

Jack Ingram Calls Walker As Absolute Treasure and a Real Hero.
11m ago

As the news started to sink in that Jerry Jeff Walker had died on Friday (October 23) at 78, singers and songwriters — from Nashville to Texas and everywhere in between — who were inspired by him turned to social media to share their memories of the late country legend.

