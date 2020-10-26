Music

Before ‘BIG NIGHT,’ Carlene Carter Remembers Maybelle Carter

Learn about an all-star fundraiser for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
Like a lot of people who live in the Nashville area, Carlene Carter rarely misses a chance to take out-of-town friends to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. But this time she’s visiting the rotunda for another reason — to take part in the museum’s fundraising event, BIG NIGHT (At the Museum), where she is reunited with her grandmother Maybelle Carter’s 1928 Gibson L-5 guitar.

Welcomed into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1970, the Carter Family become the first band to join, while Maybelle and her cousin Sara Carter (who comprised the lineup with Sara’s husband A.P. Carter) were the first women to be inducted. Carlene’s father and stepfather — Carl Smith and Johnny Cash — are also among its inductees.

