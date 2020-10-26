Before ‘BIG NIGHT,’ Carlene Carter Remembers Maybelle Carter

</noscript> </div>

“They’re hands on with the care that goes into preserving our history of this music, and our town,” Carter says. “Basically, this is a big deal for Nashville. It’s the pumping heart of it, I believe. I know some people would say the Ryman or the Opry — I think all three of those go hand in hand, but the museum is solid, and it adds to [the collection] all the time, while never taking away from anything. I love taking people there that have never been there, and then I see things that I have never seen before.”

The all-star BIG NIGHT (At the Museum), hosted by Marty Stuart, premieres at 8 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, October 28. Supporting the institution’s ongoing work of education and interpretation, the program is free to view on the museum’s YouTube channel. The pandemic created a unique set of circumstances that allowed staff to safely remove historic instruments from exhibit cases and be played. The instruments, artists and songs were carefully matched to highlight personal and artistic connections.

Now living near Madison, Tennessee, less than a mile from where she was born in 1955, Carlene Carter shares a number of her memories about Mother Maybelle Carter with CMT.com.

CMT: What was going through your mind as you were holding that guitar again?

Carter: Oh God! It was emotionally charged — between nostalgia and grief and absolute and total bliss and joy! (laughs) Every emotion went through me. Marty and I were standing apart, and as we walked in, we held hands and walked toward the instruments. Grandma’s guitar was on my side and Bill Monroe’s mandolin was on the other. When we got up to the guitar, I just went, “Oh my God!” I felt like bursting into tears. I couldn’t believe we were there!

But when I picked the guitar up, it felt so comfortable and so familiar. At the same time, whenever I used to think about the guitar, I always it was hard to play and big, you know? I suddenly realized that night, that was because when I first started learning to play, and Grandma would show me stuff, I was just a little kid. And that guitar was hard to play for a little person, and it felt big!

So, to wear it as an adult, and as somebody that can play OK now, it felt so normal. Marty said that that guitar could play itself, and I said, “I wish it could play itself a little bit better!” (laughs) So I was on the verge of laughing hysterically and bursting into tears. The whole thing!

