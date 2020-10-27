Dariann Leigh Gets “Closer” to Where She Wants to Be

</noscript> </div>

The day we shot the “Closer” music video was so different from other video shoots I’ve had before. We found our location and really let it speak to us before we decided exactly how we were going to jump into filming there. My director told me right as I was walking into brush to “watch for poisonous snakes,” which definitely made me question why we chose to have me in heels. It was super hot, but it was so much fun! The water scenes were my favorite to shoot. It was so peaceful and serene. Though I still have yet to properly learn how to skip a rock.

How does the video bring your song to life?

The location was a place of reflection, which is exactly the message of the song. The meaning behind the lyrics “I can’t see tomorrow if I keep looking over my shoulder” fell into place even more while filming. Looking behind me to the woods, and ahead to the water and sunlight… It’s a true embodiment of how tomorrow holds so much hope.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope my fans see it as a moment of reflection, and can make their decision to turn the page in their life to the next chapter.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

It’s so surreal to see. Something I’ll never get used to. Music videos are my favorite because you get to show your story behind the song, and bring a whole new message to the table. The first time I saw the video I was reminded of how beautiful it is to be able to do that.