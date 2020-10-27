Music

Dariann Leigh Gets “Closer” to Where She Wants to Be

"The location was a place of reflection, which is exactly the message of the song," she says.
by

When it comes to moving on, sometimes it’s easier said than done. That’s the message in “Closer,” the thoughtful new video from rising country artist Dariann Leigh.

Though she’s from a very small town in Minnesota, this young singer is now building a name for herself in Nashville. Take a look at “Closer,” then read our interview below the player.

