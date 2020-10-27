What He Hopes My Voice Is a Trumpet WIll Teach Children

Jimmie Allen Lends His Pen to Another Kind of Storytelling

Ever since his 2018 debut single, country newcomer Jimmie Allen seems to be giving everything his best shot. His singing, his songwriting, his performing, and now, even his storytelling.

Allen has put together a children’s picture book called My Voice Is a Trumpet, and he was encouraged to tell this story so that kids would be encouraged to tell theirs.

“It’s very important to me that kids learn at a young age that they have a voice, and that it is powerful,” Allen said in a press release. “It is up to us as adults to teach them to use their voice to encourage and show love.

“Being a father of two kids, I try to encourage them to be themselves and love everyone around them. I’m hoping this book inspires at least one child and they always remember their voice is a trumpet.”

Allen co-authored the book — one that paints a picture of speaking up for what you believe in even at an early age — with illustrator Cathy Ann Johnson, and it will be released next summer.

Next up for Allen is a real-life, in-person live acoustic show in Alabama on Tuesday night (Oct. 27), on the patio of Tin Roof Birmingham, with socially distanced seating.

CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: We're bringing live music back to #Birmingham & your safety is our #1 priority. Tomorrow 7PM on the @TinRoofBHam patio: a night of acoustic music with @JimmieAllen! Just a few tickets available & on sale now: https://t.co/RV5cJCxAW5 pic.twitter.com/zn7QZiqfYr — majortom (@majortom85) October 26, 2020