Sarah Buxton Is Just Hoping to Make Things a “Little Bit Better”

“I’ve always been creating, all of these years, but I think when I had kids, I made a shift that was unnecessarily closed off to my own artistic outlets as someone would perceive it in the public eye. All that is important to me now is just living my life in the fullest expression possible,” Buxton said of the new music she is releasing now. “I’m alive and creating, so why not share that with the world? Why keep it to myself?”

And in addition to the new music, Buxton has found a silver lining to life in this never-ending pandemic. Actually, she’s found a few.

“First of all, it’s given me a ’live like you were dying’ kind of energy. I kept realizing that what we were all struggling with was mortality,” she said of what’s been on her mind since the start of the quarantine. “Our own mortality and humanity’s mortality as a whole. How do I want to live my life if this is how we have to live from now on? Who do I want to fill up my days and nights with, and doing what? Kind of like an essential oil pulls the condensed fragrance from a flower or plant, the 2020 experience has pulled a more condensed and potent version of me out.

“Secondly, I changed my approach to parenting. I want my kids to experience freedom and spaciousness in their life, even though it feels like the world and time itself is speeding up. I have adapted myself and my children into a more minimal lifestyle that is full of nature, and put them in a school that is in alignment with that.

“Thirdly, I see our country and our homes really addressing some foundational issues that needed to be addressed to build a stronger and better future. The Black Lives Matter movement has been essential to healing our country of its racist past and I’m thankful to the courageous protestors who continue to show up in the name of equity and justice.

“Also, it was so nice to see how happy our city skies were when they were free of pollution. I imagine someday soon that we will make the shift into cleaner energy and finally have the wherewithal to show up for Planet Earth,” Buxton said, “the way she always shows up for us.”