Sarah Buxton Is Just Hoping to Make Things a “Little Bit Better”

Whether She Is Singing or Songwriting, Buxton Is "Thankful To Be Here"
by 6m ago

Two Septembers ago feels like a lifetime, because of the unprecendented times we’re all living through, but for this brand new Sarah Buxton song, the year flew by.

Buxton wrote the song — “Little Bit Better” — with Tofer Brown and Abe Stoklasa, and she told CMT.com all about how it started and where it ultimately landed on her new six-song EP Signs of Life.

