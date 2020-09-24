CMT Host Cody Alan Prepares Memoir on the Art of Listening

One of country music’s most prominent broadcasters, CMT host Cody Alan will share his story — and give tips on becoming a better listener — in a memoir set for publication next year.

Harper Horizon has secured the US rights to publish and distribute a memoir on the art of listening by the television and radio personality. Chronicling his music industry adventures and life-altering self-discoveries, the book will be available October 19, 2021.

Alan is a host of CMT’s flagship music series, CMT Hot 20 Countdown, and the voice of the award-winning, nationally syndicated radio show, CMT After MidNite, distributed by iHeartMedia’s Premiere Networks. He has developed a devoted following of fans and country stars, with his trademark humanity and warmth. In the upcoming book, Alan provides expert guidance on how to become a world-class listener, gleaned from encounters with family, friends, colleagues, and stars like Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks and Keith Urban.

Through homegrown stories of his wild career in country radio, Alan spins the tale of a southern-raised family man, navigating the music industry while struggling with his identity, whose dedication to hearing the substance of his subject’s words led to discoveries about love, loss, self-confidence, and human connection.

“It might seem strange for a guy who talks for a living to write a book about shutting up and listening,” says Alan. “But I’ve discovered that in a world of noise, with so many voices talking, we could learn a lot by stopping to listen. Not just listening to others, but also to ourselves. I thought it would be fun to share stories from my personal journey, country music adventures and experienced insights on what I’ve learned about life, career and love from listening.”

“When I first met Cody, I was struck by the similarities between his story and the Harper Horizon mission to make the world a better place,” said Andrea Fleck-Nisbet, Harper Horizon publisher. “Not only is our hometown of Nashville the backdrop of Cody’s story, but its themes of inclusivity, community, and self-healing are very much part of the Horizon narrative too. We are thrilled that Cody has joined our team, and we fully expect his book to become a beacon of encouragement to readers everywhere.”