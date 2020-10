Jameson Rodgers Sets a Record With “Some Girls”

Jameson Rodgers rises to No. 1 on this week’s Billboard Country Airplay chart — and sets a record while doing so. “Some Girls” took the longest of any debut single to reach that top spot, reaching the pinnacle in 49 weeks, according to Billboard Country Update.

That crowning achievement beats the former record set by Jordan Davis’ “Singles You Up,” as he climbed to No. 1 in April 2018 after 43 weeks. In addition, “Some Girls” is the only debut single by a male artist to hit the top in 2020. Matt Stell made that trek with his debut single, “Prayed for You,” in 2019.



As a songwriter, Rodgers landed his first chart-topper with Chris Lane’s “I Don’t Know About You.” He’s also placed cuts with Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, and Florida Georgia Line. However, the Mississippi native didn’t co-write “Some Girls.” Instead he turned to his friends HARDY, Jake Mitchell, and CJ Solar for the song. Rodgers is signed as an artist in a partnership between River House Artists and Columbia Nashville.

“When I moved to Nashville in 2010, I had a dream. I’m living my dream right now thanks to country radio, amazing fans and the best team any artist could ask for,” he said in a statement. “I just feel so blessed for the opportunity and look forward to hopefully many more.”