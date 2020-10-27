Jameson Rodgers Sets a Record With “Some Girls”

Jameson Rodgers rises to No. 1 on this week’s Billboard Country Airplay chart — and sets a record while doing so. “Some Girls” took the longest of any debut single to reach that top spot, reaching the pinnacle in 49 weeks, according to Billboard Country Update.

That crowning achievement beats the former record set by Jordan Davis’ “Singles You Up,” as he climbed to No. 1 in April 2018 after 43 weeks. In addition, “Some Girls” is the only debut single by a male artist to hit the top in 2020. Matt Stell made that trek with his debut single, “Prayed for You,” in 2019.

