LISTEN: Brand New Song "Blame It On You" Is Still Killer

Jason Aldean: “Just Because It’s a Slower Song Doesn’t Mean That It Can’t Be Edgy”

Here is the newest single. Just released to radio!! Whatcha think?? #blameitonyou https://t.co/6V54zG0GGU — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) October 27, 2020

On Tuesday morning (Oct. 27), Jason Aldean released his latest song “Blame It On You.” He says he wants to know what you think of the song, and he also shared what he thinks of the song. “Here is the newest single,” Aldean shared. “Just released to radio!! Whatcha think??”



“When I hear songs like ‘Blame It On You’ that have more of a pop side but are still killer,” Aldean said in a press release, “I always want to see what we can do with it. The demo had this really cool auto-tune in the background that I immediately knew we needed to leave in there.

“We ended up cranking it up and now it almost sounds like there’s another singer on the song. It’s just really cool. I’ve always said that just because it’s a slower song, it doesn’t mean that it can’t be edgy.

“You can still have some attitude to it.”

Aldean’s bandmates Kurt Allison and Tully Kennedy wrote the new tune with John Edwards, Michael Tyler and Brian White.