Blake Shelton Pops the Question, Gwen Stefani Says “Yes”

"Thanks for Saving My 2020 and the Rest of My Life," Shelton Tells His Fiancé

After years and years of will-they-or-won’t-they speculation, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are officially engaged to be married. And this is not from “a source close to the couple,” but from Shelton himself. He shared the news and a picture from inside a chapel on Tuesday (Oct. 27).

“Hey @gwenstefani, thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES,” Shelton wrote on social media.

Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES! pic.twitter.com/mAgbbUtSlx — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 27, 2020

Stefani’s Instagram post quickly followed, along with her “Yes please” response to Shelton’s proposal. The two stars — and recent collaborators — have been dating for five years, since Shelton and Miranda Lambert divorced after four years of marriage.

Shelton and Stefani’s duet “Nobody But You” recently won a CMT Music Award for Collaborative Video of the Year. In their acceptance speech, Shelton called the fan-voted awards the only stand-up awards the music industry has left.



