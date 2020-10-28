Tiera Wrote About Her Future Fiancé in “Found It in You”

Love was in the air while Tiera wrote “Found It in You.” Now there’s a fall 2021 wedding on the calendar too.
She tells CMT.com, “I wrote ’Found It in You’ at the beginning of last year about my now fiancé, Kamren Kennedy. We were just boyfriend and girlfriend at the time so it’s so special to be releasing this song now that we’re engaged. I played ’Found It in You’ at writer’s rounds before I released it and it was always a fan favorite so I’m so happy it’s finally out in the world for everyone to listen to!”