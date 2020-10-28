Tiera Wrote About Her Future Fiancé in “Found It in You”

Love was in the air while Tiera wrote “Found It in You.” Now there’s a fall 2021 wedding on the calendar too.

She tells CMT.com, “I wrote ’Found It in You’ at the beginning of last year about my now fiancé, Kamren Kennedy. We were just boyfriend and girlfriend at the time so it’s so special to be releasing this song now that we’re engaged. I played ’Found It in You’ at writer’s rounds before I released it and it was always a fan favorite so I’m so happy it’s finally out in the world for everyone to listen to!”



An Alabama native who’s now based in Nashville, Tiera is part of CMT’s Next Women of Country as well as the network’s Listen Up campaign. She also appeared on the series Real Country and hosts a show on Apple Music Country. Yet it’s her life beyond the stage that she shares in her new video. “I don’t think I’ve ever been as excited to release a song as I am with ’Found It in You,'” she said upon the single’s release. “This song was my first time writing with my co-writer and now producer, Cameron Bedell. It’s the start of a new chapter for me and so in line with who I am right now sonically and lyrically. I love the tone that it’s setting and I can’t wait to share what’s coming next.” Craig Shelburne Embedded from www.youtube.com



