How to Look Like Carrie Underwood and Do Some Good

This is a no-brainer. If you’re a fan of Carrie Underwood, and live to help others, this auction will look so good on you.

But you do need to act fast if you want in on these outfits that Carrie Underwood wore to the ACM Awards back in September. The bidding ends on Thursday (Oct. 29).

ACM’s Lifting Lives is running this auction — part of the NASHVILLE: An Auction to Benefit ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund — with Christie’s Auction House. Country artists have generously offered significant pieces of their lives, in order for every winning bid to help support the workers of our country music community: the tour bus drivers, aspiring musicians, techs and venue workers. Basically all the people who lost their jobs the day the coronavirus found its way to America.

And here’s what Underwood is offering straight out of her stage-clothes closet.

1. Her Steven Khalil dress and Enrico Cuini shoes from her Grand Ole Opry 95th Anniversary tribute to the trailblazing women of country medley. The dress is described as a sleeveless blush romantic princess gown, covered in beaded floral embroidery with a multi-layer, full tulle skirt and a gold waistband. The shoes she wore with this one have a pointed toe and ankle-tie heels, with rhinestone studs accents.

2. Her Charles & Ron dress and Jeffrey Campbell shoes from her Entertainer of the Year “Before He Cheats” performance. The dress is a gold v-neck mini with oversized sleeves and a tulle skirt, and the shoes match the gold perfectly and are embellished with oversized rhinestones.

3. Her Marina Hoermanseder dress and Enrico Cuini shoes from her ACM Entertainer of the Year Award win. This one might be a bank-breaker, but it’s worth every penny. The dress is a black sequin floor-length gown with a thigh-high slit and a scoop neck and puffed sleeves. It has an open back cinched with gold and black patent buckles. The shoes are classically elegant black patent leather stiletto heels.

While the shoes are all designated as size 7s, there is no mention of the size of the dresses. Underwood is likely a size 0 or 2, so it’s safe to assume the dresses would fit anyone who ranges between 0-4.

