From Alpacas to Oceanside Cliffs, Caleb Lovely Shares “The Best Part”

What’s the best part of your own life? For Caleb Lovely, it’s easy. The deep love for his wife shines through in his new video, “The Best Part.” Whether they’re exchanging vows or just joking around on the front porch, it’s clear that they’re a good match.

Enjoy the latest project from Nashville singer-songwriter-guitarist Caleb Lovely, then read our interview below the player.

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

Well, that’s a two-part answer. We filmed part of the video at Mistletoe Farm Alpacas. And what I remember about it was the most quintessential Tennessee sunset and I distinctly remember the feeling of the air cooling down and lightning bugs coming out, and stealing kisses from my wife as we hopped the farm fences. It’s our favorite place to be and I hope to have a home like that one day.

Second part is that the rest of the video is real footage from our wedding day where my wife and I chose to elope and get married on an oceanside cliff overlooking Laguna Beach. To this day it’s the most beautiful day I’ve ever witnessed, and my wife looked like a real-life angel. I’ll never forget how she looked and everything she embodied.

How does the video bring your song to life?

The video embodies the joy of my life, which is my wife. She is the best part of me. I really wanted the video to depict all of the best parts of my life — at my best friends Tom & Leanne over at the alpaca farm, to front porch and rocking chairs, or at my wedding, which was a day of pure victory. Motorcycles, ATV rides on the back 40 and every moment where my wife is smiling at me. That’s when I’m the best version of myself.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I want them to take away joy and inspiration to find the best parts of their own life.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

Goosebumps, gratitude, smiles, and giggles. Any time my wife and I get to share our love story it is a privilege we don’t take for granted.

Songwriter: Caleb Lovely; Director: Brian Friedman