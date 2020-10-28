Music

On Tabasco & Sweet Tea, The Cadillac Three Stir Things Up

“This album is a science project," says Jaren Johnston
by 5h ago

Things just got a whole lot fuzzier for fans of The Cadillac Three, as the Nashville band dropped a surprise album on October 23 that mashes up a number of their musical influences. Tabasco & Sweet Tea follows their release of Country Fuzz in February. Both projects arrived via Big Machine Records.

