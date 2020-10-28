Billy Joe Shaver, Texas Songwriting Hero, Dies at 81

</noscript> </div>

None other than Bob Dylan sang the lyric “I’m listenin’ to Billy Joe Shaver…” in the 2009 track, “I Feel a Change Comin’ On.” Meanwhile, “Live Forever” received another boost when Shaver re-recorded it with Big & Rich in 2010. It also made it into the 2010 film, Crazy Heart, sung by Robert Duvall. That legendary actor cast Shaver in the 1997 film, The Apostle.

By the 2010s, Shaver had slowed his recording schedule but kept active on the road. The 2011 album, Live at Billy Bob’s Texas, surveys his songwriting career, including “Wacko From Waco.” He followed that project with 2014’s Long in the Tooth.

Though he hasn’t released a new album since then, his legacy is secure. He has performed multiple times at the invitation of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum; he also made an appearance at the 2018 opening of the museum’s exhibit, Outlaws & Armadillos: Country’s Roaring ’70s. The following year he accepted the Poets Award from the Academy of Country Music, just days after his 80th birthday.





