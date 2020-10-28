Music

Billy Joe Shaver, Texas Songwriting Hero, Dies at 81

His writing credits include “I’m Just an Old Chunk of Coal,” "Honky Tonk Heroes"
by 36m ago

Billy Joe Shaver, one of the most colorful country songwriters of the 1970s and beyond, died Wednesday (October 28) in Texas. He was 81. Shaver was essential songwriter of the Outlaw movement, a cornerstone of the Texas music scene, and a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.