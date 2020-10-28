Country Couples Battle to Raise Money for Nashville Animal Shelter

Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown and More Are Proof That the Righteous Care for the Needs of Animals

If you’ve been on Instagram at all this week, you’ve surely seen what has now become a trend that is trending for all the right reasons.

It’s called the Battle of the Boos, and it’s just in time for Halloween (Oct. 31). The gist of it is, the couples of country music are generously competing against each other to raise money and awareness for Nashville’s Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue.

According to their website, Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue believes every animal deserves to be treated for any and all medical needs. “To ensure this happens and that all have hope and opportunity, there is even a hospice program in place,” they say. “Whether young and healthy or old and in need of much care, all are precious in our sight! Help us help His helpless.” The shelter is named after the bible verse, “The righteous care for the needs of their animals, but the kindest acts of the wicked are cruel.”

Luke and Caroline Bryan have already raised nearly $9,000. And the Aldeans, Combs, Browns and Pardis aren’t far behind. Follow along as the artists you love give so much of their time and treasure to this worthy cause.