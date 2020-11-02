William Prince Goes Home in “Gospel First Nation” Video

</noscript> </div>

I remember the joy everyone else was feeling discovering the communities of Peguis and Fisher River. The feeling of driving the highway like I’ve done thousands of times felt extra special with company seeing it for the first time.

How does the video bring your song to life?

The video highlights the communities I grew up in. Brings the very place I’m singing about right to the viewer. You can visit Fisher Bay and Gospel First Nation from your home.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

There is so much beauty within the First Nations communities of Canada. There is also a lot of struggle. True reconciliation within Canada means adequate housing, education and clean drinking water for all First Nations communities.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

Seeing the completed video was like seeing my memories played out on screen. It’s perfect. It’s home.