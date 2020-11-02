William Prince Goes Home in “Gospel First Nation” Video

William Prince is showing his spiritual side in the cinematic new video for “Gospel First Nation,” the title track from his latest release. In the lyrics, Prince reflects on Jesus’ presence in Fisher Bay, Manitoba, as he visits some of the important sites of his youth. In addition to giving a glimpse of his Peguis First Nation heritage, he also offers memories he spent with his father, talking one-on-one about mistakes and memories. Within five minutes, Prince clearly shows the landscape that shaped his life.
The corresponding album, also titled Gospel First Nation, is greatly influenced by the gospel records of country legends like Johnny Cash, Charley Pride, and Hank Williams, and it’s delivered with conviction from this Canadian singer-songwriter. Take a look at the video, then read our interview with William Prince below the player.