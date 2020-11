William Prince Goes Home in “Gospel First Nation” Video

"There is so much beauty within the First Nations communities of Canada," he says.

William Prince is showing his spiritual side in the cinematic new video for “Gospel First Nation,” the title track from his latest release. In the lyrics, Prince reflects on Jesus’ presence in Fisher Bay, Manitoba, as he visits some of the important sites of his youth. In addition to giving a glimpse of his Peguis First Nation heritage, he also offers memories he spent with his father, talking one-on-one about mistakes and memories. Within five minutes, Prince clearly shows the landscape that shaped his life.

The corresponding album, also titled Gospel First Nation, is greatly influenced by the gospel records of country legends like Johnny Cash, Charley Pride, and Hank Williams, and it’s delivered with conviction from this Canadian singer-songwriter. Take a look at the video, then read our interview with William Prince below the player.



I remember the joy everyone else was feeling discovering the communities of Peguis and Fisher River. The feeling of driving the highway like I’ve done thousands of times felt extra special with company seeing it for the first time.

How does the video bring your song to life?

The video highlights the communities I grew up in. Brings the very place I’m singing about right to the viewer. You can visit Fisher Bay and Gospel First Nation from your home.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

There is so much beauty within the First Nations communities of Canada. There is also a lot of struggle. True reconciliation within Canada means adequate housing, education and clean drinking water for all First Nations communities.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

Seeing the completed video was like seeing my memories played out on screen. It’s perfect. It’s home.

Songwriter: William Prince; Directors: Martin LaFrenière and Phillipe Bellefeuille