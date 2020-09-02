Find Out Which Country Stars Have Voted in the 2020 Presidential Election

This year, more so than any other, everyone who can vote in the 2020 presidential election should vote. It doesn’t matter who you’re voting for — or even how you vote or when you vote as long as it’s before the polls close on Tuesday (Nov. 3) — it just matters that you vote. And let your voice be heard.
So many country artists have already voted, and have shared their American pride and their I Voted stickers on social media, to encourage others to get out and vote.
…embarrassingly but honestly, this is my first time voting. Im not proud of it, but my naivety has kept me sheltered through a lot of my young adult life. BUT. As I’ve listened and learned, I’ve realized its our responsibility and privilege to use our voices to establish what we as human beings with beating hearts want to see in this country for not only ourselves…but our friends, neighbors, strangers, and future generations. The political climate this election is intense. It can feel really overwhelming and scary to even have an opinion, knowing if you share it you will get ruthlessly criticized regardless of your platform or perspective. There’s a lot of noise…but I’ve learned that’s when it’s most important to be anything but silent. And our vote is our voice. America stands for so many beautiful things and I hope (and vote) that it continues to evolve and grow to be a place where EVERYONE is protected, respected, and given equal rights and opportunity. Left the polls feeling really empowered by exercising my right and showing up for what I believe in and the change I want to see. I encourage everyone to do the same. 🗳
In case anyone is not clear on how much I support our President… Myself and Don Jr have a rally tonight in Macomb County Michigan for his re-election. I have been dealing with neck issues for years (from performing like I do for the past 30 years) and spent the morning at the Dr’s office getting 2 Steroid shots, one in my ass and the other in my neck, etc, etc. Would make sense to cancel my appearance, but NO WAY! I will be there and will give it everything I have this evening. That is how important getting POTUS re-elected is too me and I could care less about the continuous attacks from the left wing media, etc, that have been going on for over 4 years now. It's the reason I have turned down countless interviews and TV appearances as I refuse to be their click bait. I am currently filming a career documentary and will address EVERYTHING in it, on my own terms, to be released next year with new music and schedule one last monster tour (2021??) that will kick my critics in their ass and give all the love I have to the fans. (R U Scared?) "AIN’T NOBODY GONNA TELL ME HOW TO LIVE" (new song?)😜🤘🇺🇸 #Trump2020 – Kid Rock PS – I said years ago that TIME OUTS AND LAST PLACE TROPHIES would come back to haunt us!
If you need more last-minute information on how voting works where you live, go to VoteForYourLife.com to check your registration, learn your voting options, and find out who is on your state’s ballot.