Find Out Which Country Stars Have Voted in the 2020 Presidential Election

This year, more so than any other, everyone who can vote in the 2020 presidential election should vote. It doesn’t matter who you’re voting for — or even how you vote or when you vote as long as it’s before the polls close on Tuesday (Nov. 3) — it just matters that you vote. And let your voice be heard.

So many country artists have already voted, and have shared their American pride and their I Voted stickers on social media, to encourage others to get out and vote.



If you need more last-minute information on how voting works where you live, go to VoteForYourLife.com to check your registration, learn your voting options, and find out who is on your state’s ballot.