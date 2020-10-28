Kane Brown Covers Randy Travis, Adds Wife and Daughter to “Worship You”

</noscript> </div>

Also in October, BMI presented Kane Brown with three of its coveted “Million-Air” certificates, recognizing three of his songs for logging over one million broadcast performances each. “Good As You” received a certificate for one million, “Lose It” was recognized for two million, and “What If” reached three million performances. Brown joined BMI’s Clay Bradley and EFG Management’s Martha Earls (pictured below) for the presentation.

Of course, he’s not done yet. Brown is nominated for Country Artist of 2020 at the E! People’s Choice Awards and for Favorite Male Country Artist at the 2020 American Music Awards.

In addition, Brown will perform during the Dallas Cowboys’ nationally televised halftime show during the Thanksgiving Day game on FOX. The performance is in partnership with The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign, which raises funds during the holidays to provide shelter and meals for the homeless and hungry, Christmas toys for children and social service programs to millions of people in need year-round.