Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Have a Message for Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Doing Their Very Best on a Song They Both Believed In
by

It’s not easy to outdo Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper on much of anything. But somehow, Garth Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood have put their own spin on “Shallow” from A Star Is Born, and their cover is just as heartfelt and deep as the original version.

