Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Have a Message for Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Doing Their Very Best on a Song They Both Believed In

It’s not easy to outdo Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper on much of anything. But somehow, Garth Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood have put their own spin on “Shallow” from A Star Is Born, and their cover is just as heartfelt and deep as the original version.



“My thing is just, ‘Did Trisha and I and the band do the best we could with a song that we believed in? I’m gonna say yes on all those boxes,” Brooks said in a recent radio interview. Their cover of “Shallow” will be on country radio stations starting immediately, and it will be on Brook’s album Fun due out Nov. 20.

Lady Gaga wrote the duet with Andrew Wyatt, Anthony Rossomando and Mark Ronson for the 2018 film and soundtrack. “It’s two people talking to each other about the need and the drive to dive into the deep end,” she said in an interview, “and stay away from the shallow area.”

Yearwood explained how this new cover version initially came to be, saying that it started when a fan requested it during one of Brooks’ weekly Inside Studio G Facebook chats.

“We didn’t ever actually say, ‘Hey, we’re gonna cover this song that was a huge hit for Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper,'” Yearwood said. “It just started to get its own momentum going, and then we did it again.

“I hope they (Gaga and Cooper) will see it as the nod to them — and the appreciation to what they did — that it was intended to be.”