Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Have a Message for Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Lady Gaga wrote the duet with Andrew Wyatt, Anthony Rossomando and Mark Ronson for the 2018 film and soundtrack. “It’s two people talking to each other about the need and the drive to dive into the deep end,” she said in an interview, “and stay away from the shallow area.”

Yearwood explained how this new cover version initially came to be, saying that it started when a fan requested it during one of Brooks’ weekly Inside Studio G Facebook chats.

“We didn’t ever actually say, ‘Hey, we’re gonna cover this song that was a huge hit for Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper,'” Yearwood said. “It just started to get its own momentum going, and then we did it again.

“I hope they (Gaga and Cooper) will see it as the nod to them — and the appreciation to what they did — that it was intended to be.”