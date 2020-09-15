Music

From Mississippi to Music Row, Jameson Rodgers Reaches the Top

Read our Q&A with the "Some Girls" singer
If you’re an aspiring country artist, you’ll often hear about Nashville being a “ten-year town,” meaning it takes a decade to have a seemingly overnight success. But if you’re a country listener, you’ve undoubtedly been hearing something else over the last year — namely, Jameson Rodgers’ debut single, “Some Girls.” With its 49-week climb, he set a Billboard chart record in October for a debut country single to reach No. 1.

