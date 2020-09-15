From Mississippi to Music Row, Jameson Rodgers Reaches the Top

VIDEO
How did the songwriter nights in Nashville help you learn your craft?
When you move to town, you haven’t heard many other people’s songs. We were all amateurs at the time. Getting to come up here and listen to the competition, I guess is what you’d call it, and meeting them… I met so many songwriters back then that are still my crew today. When you meet people coming up through the trenches like that, you tend to stay buddies forever..
I’d read that you met your fiancée at the Bluebird Café. Is that right?
I did. We were in a songwriting workshop in 2011 there. I think we both had a crush on each other at the time, but it took us another three or four years for the stars to line up and started dating, I guess.
Tell me how you connected with Luke Combs.
Yeah, it’s funny, in 2016 he sent me a DM on Instagram. At the time, my first EP had just come out with “Midnight Daydream” and “Girls That Smoke.” His now-wife (and girlfriend at the time) Nicole, was a fan of the song “Midnight Daydream,” so she sent it to Luke and he sent me a message on Instagram. This was before he was
Luke Combs. I didn’t know who he was. I had never heard him, honestly, but he had a blue checkmark on his Instagram, and I was like, “Well…”
So I asked some buddies of mine. I was like, “Do y’all know who Luke Combs is? He hit me up, wanting to write a song.” Luckily I had somebody smart to tell me to definitely do that. Anyway, long story short, we wrote together and became buddies. Fast forward a couple of years, and I put another EP out with “Some Girls” on it. And he hit me up again and said, “I’m going on tour in 2019. You should come be the first of three.” I’d play for 30 minutes to 10,000 to 15,000 people, every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. He’s done more favors for me than I can probably repay him for.
Where were you when you first heard “Some Girls”?
I don’t remember, but I’ve had the demo since probably 2016. Michael Hardy, Jake Mitchell, and CJ Solar wrote the song, and like I was saying with the songwriter nights earlier, that’s some of my crew that I’ve hung with since the writer night days. We used to always share demos with each other and I told them, four or five years ago, if nobody else wanted this thing and I got a record deal one day, I would definitely do it. So, thank God it slipped through the cracks.
It’s been a slow build for “Some Girls.” What’s that like as a new artist to watch a song gradually grow?
It’s highs and lows throughout the process. It’s hard to even know what to expect as a new artist. I put the song out actually in the fall of 2017 on iTunes and Spotify, and it was a year and a half later before I had a record deal and it was going to radio. It’s been quite the journey but that’s why you move to town, to have a song on the radio.
I guess it was at radio for close to a year and a half. So, the first six months, it’s kind of quiet, like a radio station here added it, a radio station there added it. You’d get these big adds, and then there’s a week where nobody added it. Really, the last six months I could feel the momentum behind it and I guess the rest is history.
