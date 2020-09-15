From Mississippi to Music Row, Jameson Rodgers Reaches the Top

</noscript> </div>

CMT: What was going through your mind when you got the news you went to No. 1?

JR: Man, you’re nervous all week. I’ve been nervous about it since it hit the Top 10, you know what I mean? Debut singles just don’t go No. 1 very often. You don’t know what to expect, really, so this is all new territory for me.

I was actually in Mississippi. I grew up in Mississippi and I had gone down for the weekend and got the news when I was with my dad. We were riding around the farm putting trail cameras out, so that was a pretty cool moment since he’s been the No. 1 fan since Day One.

Did your dad introduce you to country music?

Oh yeah, my dad is a major country music fan. He’s almost a country music encyclopedia with the traditional country stuff. His whole side of the family – actually, my dad’s dad and his brothers were all in a band together called the Delta Playboys, and they were the first band to play the radio station in my hometown. So, the roots run deep on that side of the family for sure.

I haven’t been to your hometown. What’s it like there?

I grew up in Batesville, Mississippi, and the town slogan is “Where the Delta Meets the Hills.” So, it’s right there close to that Delta tradition, with a lot of farming going on. It’s a small Mississippi town. I grew up about three miles outside of the city limits, so it was close enough to the city, but far enough to get away from it, too. I don’t get to go home as much these days, so that was a full-circle moment that I was down there when I got the news.

Looking back, what was your dad’s response when you said, “Hey, I think I’m going to move to Nashville”?

I was talking to him about that this weekend. Listening back to the songs I was writing and how I was singing 10 years ago, it was pretty rough, to say the least. (laughs) I was like, “Why did you let me move to Nashville? I was so bad back then!” He was like, “Man, I knew you had it in you.”

He’s always supported me. I’ve played baseball my whole life and he was always my biggest fan in that, too. And my mom as well. My parents have always been so supportive of me. I know that doesn’t happen with everybody so I feel pretty lucky.

Did you ever come to Nashville before you moved here?

I moved here in August 2010, and my dad and I came up in May 2010, just a few weeks after the flood here in Nashville. We came up here looking for apartments, went out to a few songwriter nights that weekend, and got the vibe of the city. But I moved here and didn’t know anybody. I didn’t know a single person in Nashville. I talked a roommate in college to move up here with me.

