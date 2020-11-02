Music

Matt Stell Leaps Four Spots to Earn His Second No. 1

"Everywhere But On" hits No. 1 in 47 weeks
by 1h ago

Matt Stell, a college basketball player turned country star, has scored again with “Everywhere But On.” It’s his second consecutive single to top the Billboard Country Airplay chart, following “Prayed for You” last year.

