Kip Moore Shows the Magic of Live Music in “Don’t Go Changing”

I remember my interview with Chris Cobb (owner of Exit/In and co-founder of MVAN) the most. The sincerity in his desperation. It was a really powerful conversation.

How does the video bring your song to life?

I feel any time you have a visual piece to drive home a specific point (especially in today’s day and age), that may or may not have been the specific thought when you wrote the song, it always helps bring a song to life.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope that the fans act on things that their heart presses them to do, instead of waiting on someone else to hopefully do it.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

When I saw the finished video for the first time, it really felt like we captured what we were shooting for. Chris was the magic piece.