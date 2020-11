Here’s a Throwback Thursday that you might bring you joy this week: Dolly Parton singing “Amazing Grace” with fellow country legend Glen Campbell — who also plays the bagpipes!

The rarely-seen performance, from a 1988 episode of her network variety series, Dolly, is part of a new box set titled Dolly: The Ultimate Collection, which encompasses 19 DVDs offering 35 hours of footage.



Released by Time Life , the collection is the most comprehensive look at Parton’s life and career on camera. The project gathers 22 episodes of Dolly, seven episodes of The Porter Wagoner Show, a Christmas disc, and numerous TV segments that haven’t been seen since broadcast.

“It’s been an amazing journey and you’ll find some of my most precious highlights included here in this collection,” Parton said in a statement. “Thank you to the wonderful folks at Time Life for putting this together. What a delightful trip down memory lane….just the hair styles and outfits alone are worth a look and I’m surprised there are still any rhinestones left in this world! I hope you enjoy these moments as much as I did.”