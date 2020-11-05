Miranda Lambert Uses John Prine’s Guitar to Cover His 1978 Classic

WATCH: "That's The Way The World Goes Round" on TikTok

In case you missed it, Miranda Lambert performed recently at the Country Music Hall of Fame’s Big Night (At the Museum) virtual fundraiser. Country fans who tuned in donated more than $743,000 to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s Coronavirus Relief Fund, and those donations will help sustain the museum and its mission during these unprecedented times.

But back to Lambert. She shared a TikTok video of her performance of the late Prine’s “That’s The Way The World Goes Round,” and she added a caption saying that she was actually playing Prine’s guitar. It was one that was custom-made for Prine by luthier David Russell Young.

“One minute you’re up and the next you’re down… #johnprine #classiccountry #countrycover,” Lambert wrote on her TikTok post.

The song is off Prine’s Bruised Orange album released in 1978, and he had described the song as one he was inspired to write after seeing cynicism in people, even himself. “I wanted to find a way to get back to a better world, more childlike,” he’d said. “I immediately went back and started writing from a child’s perspective.”



