Brett James Among 2020 Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame Inductees

If you can sing every word to “Fancy” or “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” then you have a songwriter to thank. This week the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame has revealed five of the best — Kent Blazy, Steve Earle, Bobbie Gentry, Brett James and Spooner Oldham — as its newest inductees for the Class of 2020.

“Fancy” is a modern classic, recorded, of course, by Reba McEntire, though Gentry released her own hit version in 1969. Gentry is also celebrated for her 1967 pop classic, “Ode to Billie Joe.” Along with Carrie Underwood’s “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” James’ many credits include Rascal Flatts’ “Summer Nights” and Kenny Chesney & Uncle Kracker’s “When the Sun Goes Down.”

