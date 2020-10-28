Music

Dustin Lynch Takes an Acoustic Turn to “Momma’s House”

A surprise version with his band "lets the lyrics speak for themselves," he says
by 44m ago

The heartache of splitting up is universal, but for Dustin Lynch, that pain is magnified when you’re inevitably going to run into your ex again (and again, and again) in day-to-day life.

“When you break up in a small town, nothing feels the same,” he tells CMT.com. “The places you went and memories you made surround you, and you don’t want to go to those spots again. That is what ‘Momma’s House’ is all about.”

Embedded from www.youtube.com.