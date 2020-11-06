Music Blake Shelton and Shenandoah Share “Then a Girl Walks In” LISTEN: New Collaboration with Classic Country Band by Alison Bonaguro 24m ago Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Just when you think you’ve got it all, and then a girl walks in. That’s the gist of the brand new Blake Shelton and Shenandoah duet on “Then a Girl Walks In.” It’s part of the classic country band’s duets album Every Road, due out on Nov. 13. “We knew Blake must be a Shenandoah fan when he picked one of our songs for the past four seasons in a row on The Voice for his artists to sing,” the band’s Mike McGuire told People. “But we never dreamed we’d have the opportunity to actually do a duet with him personally.” One of those songs was Shenandoah’s 1993 hit “I Want to Be Loved Like That” that contestant Gyth Rigdon performed. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Another was when Jon Mullins and Todd Tilghman did Shenandoah’s “Ghost in This House” from 1990. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Shelton would’ve been a young teenager right around the time that Shenandoah started to make their massive mark on country music with hits from 1989 and beyond: Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> So now the stars have aligned — literally and figuratively — and the song is ready, along with eight other duets from the band and some of their favorite country artists. Every Road tracklist: “I’d Take Another One of Those” (with Zac Brown Band) “Make It Til Summertime” (with Luke Bryan) “If Only” (with Ashley McBryde) “Every Road” (with Dierks Bentley) “Then A Girl Walks In” (with Blake Shelton) “High Class Hillbillies” (with Cody Johnson) “Every Time I Look At You” (with Lady A) “Life Would Be Perfect” (with Brad Paisley) “I’ll Be Your Everything” (with Carly Pearce) Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro CMT News about FAQ/Help CMT One Country Jobs Terms of Use Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Copyright Closed Captioning Partners Ad Choices Keep Viacom TV Ratings facebook Twitter Instagram © 2020 Country Music Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CMT and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Country Music Television, Inc.