Blake Shelton and Shenandoah Share “Then a Girl Walks In”

That’s the gist of the brand new Blake Shelton and Shenandoah duet on “Then a Girl Walks In.”

It’s part of the classic country band’s duets album Every Road, due out on Nov. 13.

“We knew Blake must be a Shenandoah fan when he picked one of our songs for the past four seasons in a row on The Voice for his artists to sing,” the band’s Mike McGuire told People. “But we never dreamed we’d have the opportunity to actually do a duet with him personally.”

One of those songs was Shenandoah’s 1993 hit “I Want to Be Loved Like That” that contestant Gyth Rigdon performed.

