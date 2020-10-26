Music

Without Naming It, Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell Focus on “The Problem”

"I remember how hard it was for me to keep from crying," she says.
by 59m ago

It takes a truly skilled lyricist to write a memorable song without ever mentioning its subject by name. For example, how does one compose a love song and not use the word “love”? Or create a summer anthem and never actually sing the word “summer”?

In a similar manner, Nashville singer-songwriters (and married couple) Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell have crafted an emotional duet about a situation that could be defined in just one word — but isn’t. Take a look at their new music video, “The Problem,” then read a Q&A with Amanda Shires below the player.

Embedded from embed.vevo.com.