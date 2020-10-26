Without Naming It, Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell Focus on “The Problem”

It takes a truly skilled lyricist to write a memorable song without ever mentioning its subject by name. For example, how does one compose a love song and not use the word “love”? Or create a summer anthem and never actually sing the word “summer”?
In a similar manner, Nashville singer-songwriters (and married couple) Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell have crafted an emotional duet about a situation that could be defined in just one word — but isn’t. Take a look at their new music video, “The Problem,” then read a Q&A with Amanda Shires below the player.