Michael Ray’s “Whiskey and Rain” Soaks Up the ’90s Country Influence

</noscript> </div>

Our director Sean Hagwell and his whole team has a really great way of creating a fun and easy atmosphere. The entire day was such a good time. We shot the video in an old abandoned restaurant that we were lucky enough to shoot in before they started remodeling. I remember walking in and being blown away at how they turned it into an old honkytonk in just a few hours. It looked like it had been that way for years.

How does the video bring your song to life?

One thing we really wanted to make sure we captured was a feeling similar to what artists in the ’90s did with their videos. You know, like Tracy Lawrence and Travis Tritt. They were doing something different. When those videos came out, you made sure you saw it because they were taking the music video game to the next level. It was really important for Sean and me both to have as much of that influence as we could. So hopefully people get a nostalgic feeling and it makes them think about those guys.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

We wanted the video to show that going through rough spots in life can open you up to different people and their situations. Maybe you can listen to their stories for a while. I think the video reflects the depth of the song, and it shows how sometimes the negative things in life can bring people together.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

It was a good feeling to see it come to life. Sean is such a skilled director, and his vision is pretty much always spot on. In the moment, I don’t know how the visuals are going to look, but Sean does. You just have to go with your director’s gut and their eye. And for me, not knowing how a lot of those visuals were going to look until I saw them, just made it that much better seeing it all come together. And his whole team is so talented that we had very few edits. We tweaked a few things and took a couple things out, but for the most part, the video is the first edit.