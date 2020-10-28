Michael Ray’s “Whiskey and Rain” Soaks Up the ’90s Country Influence

Michael Ray knew he wanted his new video for “Whiskey and Rain” to have a ’90s country vibe, although the director he had in mind likely didn’t grow up glued to CMT. However, having Sean Hagwell behind the camera ultimately gave the project a throwback vibe and modern sheen at the same time.
“When we were going through who we wanted as director, I just had a feeling that Sean would be the right guy. I think he has a way of hearing a song and bringing a story to it,” Ray tells CMT.com. “I don’t think Sean really grew up on a lot of ’90s country or that style, and he really dove into it and studied a lot of those videos from back in the day to get the look and feel I wanted it to have. He brought a great look to something that was kind of new to him.”
Written by Jesse Frasure and Josh Thompson, the radio-friendly “Whiskey and Rain” could easily be mistaken for a ’90s outtake by one of Ray’s musical heroes. And of course longtime country fans already know that the brooding old man in the alley at the end can signal only one thing — a cinematic sequel.
Take a look at Michael Ray’s “Whiskey and Rain,” the first single from his upcoming third album. Then read our interview below the player.