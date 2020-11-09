What the Guys in Rascal Flatts Wish They’d Done Differently

</noscript> </div>

DeMarcus says he wishes they would have spent a little more time just enjoying the ride while they were on it. “We were working so hard and at such a hurried pace that a lot of times it was tough to really enjoy the fruits of our labor and what we were living in the middle of and just how special those times were,” he said.

Rascal Flatts’ latest single — potentially their last as a band before they pursue solo projects in the new year — is about the legacy you leave behind you when you go. The introspective ballad was penned by another trio of Nashville’s finest: Marc Beeson, Josh Osborne and Allen Shamblin.



</noscript> </div> Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro Embedded from www.youtube.com



