What the Guys in Rascal Flatts Wish They’d Done Differently

"Just Slow Down, Take a Deep Breath and Take It All In"
44m ago

When a new country artist or band has some kind of overnight success, it’s usually just as much of a surprise to them as it is to the brand new fans.

And when that happened for Rascal Flatts in 2000, when their debut single “Prayin’ for Daylight” was released, it was almost too much for the trio to take in properly.

