Russell Dickerson Reaches No. 1 for the Fourth Time

His Shout Out for All the Crazy Love for “Love You Like I Used To"

No one in Nashville really knows the exact secret to getting a song to the No. 1 spot on the country charts. But if I had to take a stab at it, I think part of the secret might be having Russell Dickerson, Casey Brown and Parker Welling write the song.

That songwriting trio wrote Dickerson’s latest No. 1 song “Love You Like I Used To.” But they also penned his last three No. 1 songs: “Yours,” “Blue Tacoma” and “Every Little Thing.”

“THIS IS CRAZY! I’ve always dreamed of having a No. 1 song on the radio but four in a row is absolutely insane! Shout out to the writers, my amazing team, and country radio for all this crazy love on ’Love You Like I Used To,'” Dickerson shared in a press release.

