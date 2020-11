Russell Dickerson Reaches No. 1 for the Fourth Time

His Shout Out for All the Crazy Love for “Love You Like I Used To"

No one in Nashville really knows the exact secret to getting a song to the No. 1 spot on the country charts. But if I had to take a stab at it, I think part of the secret might be having Russell Dickerson, Casey Brown and Parker Welling write the song.

That songwriting trio wrote Dickerson’s latest No. 1 song “Love You Like I Used To.” But they also penned his last three No. 1 songs: “Yours,” “Blue Tacoma” and “Every Little Thing.”

“THIS IS CRAZY! I’ve always dreamed of having a No. 1 song on the radio but four in a row is absolutely insane! Shout out to the writers, my amazing team, and country radio for all this crazy love on ’Love You Like I Used To,'” Dickerson shared in a press release.



And in a recent interview with CMT.com, Dickerson said the twist at the end of the song is about love that evolves over time. “First of all that love is worth fighting for. Also, I want to champion the good guy,” he’d said at the time. “That it’s way more fulfilling than all of this party-life hype.”

Dickerson’s sophomore studio album Southern Symphony will be released on December 4.

And in the meantime, Dickerson is staying busy with his two-month-old son Remington Edward and with his YouTube series This Is Russ.