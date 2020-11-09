Luke Bryan’s Salute to the Doobie Brothers

On Paying Their Dues, Working Their Asses Off, and Finding Ways to Evolve

It’s been almost an entire decade since Luke Bryan and the Doobie Brothers took the CMT Crossroads stage together in 2011 for a night of unforgettable music and memories. Let that sink in.

And now, here we are at the end of a very unprecedented 2020, and Bryan was virtually by the band’s side to help induct the influential group into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Friday night (Nov. 7) at the 35th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

“Tonight’s the night! Looking forward to being a part of this to honor some of the greats,” Bryan tweeted before the start of the show.

Tonight’s the night! Looking forward to being a part of this to honor some of the greats. @rockhall pic.twitter.com/dT7pMaXrvq — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) November 7, 2020

During the ceremony, Bryan had this to say about the band:

“I’ve loved the Doobie Brothers since the first time I heard them as a kid. I’ve had the privilege of playing with them onstage, and I can honestly say that they are great guys as well as great musicians. The Doobies are one of those iconic American bands that seem to have been with us forever, making incredible music, always streaming out of the radio and always playing spectacular live shows. This year marks their 50th anniversary as a band: an amazing achievement in itself. They’ve paid their dues and they’ve worked their asses off. But the Doobies always found a way to evolve and progress, and their fans were always out there waiting for them, because their songs are built to last.”

And here’s what the members of the band had to say about the honor:



</noscript> </div>

The other 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees were Depeche Mode, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., and T. Rex. What matters most to the Hall of Fame is the artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique. Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro Embedded from www.youtube.com



